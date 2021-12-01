Vivid Financial Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Vivid Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Honeywell International by 97.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HON opened at $204.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $140.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $194.55 and a 12-month high of $236.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $218.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.17.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 50.39%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.73.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

