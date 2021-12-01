Vivid Financial Management Inc. Sells 1,563 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Vivid Financial Management Inc. lessened its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,563 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 275.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000.

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $76.63 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.69. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $62.54 and a 1 year high of $79.62.

