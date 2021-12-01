Vivid Financial Management Inc. Takes $595,000 Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Vivid Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,614 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COIN. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth about $28,000. South State Corp bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.31% of the company’s stock.

COIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $444.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $378.80.

NASDAQ:COIN opened at $321.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $295.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a one year low of $208.00 and a one year high of $429.54.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 89.37% and a net margin of 49.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 10,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $2,380,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 4,363 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.54, for a total transaction of $1,402,879.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 606,887 shares of company stock worth $187,298,337.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

