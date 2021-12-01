VP (LON:VP) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of VP (LON:VP) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 1,310 ($17.12) price target on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt lifted their target price on VP from GBX 950 ($12.41) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and gave the stock an add rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The company has a market cap of £377.45 million and a PE ratio of -81.03. VP has a 52 week low of GBX 730 ($9.54) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,070 ($13.98). The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 995.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 953.75.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a GBX 10.50 ($0.14) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. VP’s dividend payout ratio is currently -215.52%.

About VP

Vp plc provides equipment rental and associated services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Hire Station, Torrent Trackside, Groundforce, TPA, UK Forks, Airpac Bukom, and TR Group businesses. The Hire Station business engages in the rental of small tools; and climate, lifting, safety, survey, and press fitting equipment to the industry and construction markets, as well as homeowners.

