Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $195.59.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VMC shares. Argus raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

VMC traded up $1.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $193.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,906. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.94. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $134.53 and a 1 year high of $210.16. The company has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.60 and a beta of 0.65.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.11). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.58%.

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 2,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.37, for a total value of $588,762.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason P. Teter sold 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.52, for a total transaction of $280,112.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 50.8% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,642 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 245.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 103,003 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,017,000 after purchasing an additional 73,211 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,143,833 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $193,490,000 after purchasing an additional 22,686 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 111.4% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 2,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the third quarter worth $603,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

