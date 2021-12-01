Warburg Research Reiterates €44.00 Price Target for Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB)

Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB) has been given a €44.00 ($50.00) price target by stock analysts at Warburg Research in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 55.20% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($29.55) price target on shares of Koenig & Bauer in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of SKB stock traded up €0.15 ($0.17) on Wednesday, hitting €28.35 ($32.22). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,918. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.85, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €28.51 and its 200-day moving average is €28.39. Koenig & Bauer has a fifty-two week low of €21.50 ($24.43) and a fifty-two week high of €32.65 ($37.10). The company has a market capitalization of $468.48 million and a PE ratio of -42.31.

Koenig & Bauer AG develops and manufactures printing systems and peripherals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sheetfed, Digital & Webfed, and Special. The Sheetfed segment offers presses for packaging and commercial printing, as well as workflow and logistics solutions; and peripheral equipment for finishing and processing printed products.

