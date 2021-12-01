Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.13), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NYSE WDH opened at $1.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.31. Waterdrop has a 1-year low of $1.31 and a 1-year high of $11.77.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Waterdrop stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,157,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,644 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.08% of Waterdrop worth $7,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waterdrop Inc provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It operates medical crowdfunding and mutual aid platforms. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

