Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.13), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NYSE:WDH opened at $1.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Waterdrop has a 52 week low of $1.31 and a 52 week high of $11.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.31.

Get Waterdrop alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Waterdrop stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,157,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,644 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.08% of Waterdrop worth $7,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waterdrop Inc provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It operates medical crowdfunding and mutual aid platforms. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Further Reading: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Waterdrop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterdrop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.