Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.13), Fidelity Earnings reports.

WDH stock opened at $1.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Waterdrop has a 52 week low of $1.31 and a 52 week high of $11.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.12 and its 200 day moving average is $4.31.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Waterdrop stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,147,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,399,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.08% of Waterdrop as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waterdrop Inc provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It operates medical crowdfunding and mutual aid platforms. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

