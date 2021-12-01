Waves Community Token Price Reaches $0.11 on Exchanges (WCT)

Waves Community Token (CURRENCY:WCT) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 1st. Over the last seven days, Waves Community Token has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar. One Waves Community Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000190 BTC on exchanges. Waves Community Token has a market cap of $1.12 million and $16.00 worth of Waves Community Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Waves Community Token

Waves Community Token’s genesis date was January 3rd, 2017. Waves Community Token’s total supply is 9,999,892 coins. Waves Community Token’s official message board is wavestalk.org . The Reddit community for Waves Community Token is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Waves Community Token’s official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Waves Community Token’s official website is wavesplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Waves Community Token (WCT) is a Waves Platform asset intended to provide a tool for community assessment of crowdfunding campaigns launched on the Waves platform and to incentivize long-term holding by providing an additional income stream for WAVES token holders in the form of regular asset distributions. WCT will be a virtual community organization. It will be launched in several stages based on the technical maturity of the Waves platform. “

Buying and Selling Waves Community Token

