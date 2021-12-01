WAX (WAXP) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $138.86 Million

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 1st. One WAX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.66 or 0.00001142 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WAX has a total market capitalization of $1.22 billion and $138.86 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WAX has traded 20.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WAX alerts:

0Chain (ZCN) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001210 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 52.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000020 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 26.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00027671 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

WAX Profile

WAX is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,814,309,736 coins and its circulating supply is 1,853,423,184 coins. The official message board for WAX is wax.io/blog . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . WAX’s official website is wax.io . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

WAX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.