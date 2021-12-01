WazirX Trading 7.8% Higher This Week (WRX)

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. WazirX has a total market capitalization of $404.44 million and approximately $59.20 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WazirX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.24 or 0.00002171 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, WazirX has traded 7.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.38 or 0.00065217 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.83 or 0.00072977 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.41 or 0.00094942 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,607.99 or 0.08040083 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,793.22 or 1.00838336 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00021825 BTC.

About WazirX

WazirX was first traded on January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 972,280,002 coins and its circulating supply is 325,056,864 coins. The official message board for WazirX is medium.com/@wazirx . The official website for WazirX is wazirx.com . WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

Buying and Selling WazirX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WazirX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WazirX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

