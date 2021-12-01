WCF Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCFB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

WCF Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCFB) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
WCF Bancorp stock opened at $8.27 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.18. WCF Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.85 and a 12-month high of $9.50.
About WCF Bancorp
