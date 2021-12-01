Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC Decreases Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF makes up 5.8% of Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC owned about 1.23% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF worth $7,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 1,257.5% in the second quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 1,042,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,383,000 after buying an additional 965,891 shares in the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,132,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 318,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,932,000 after purchasing an additional 121,767 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 198,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,611,000 after purchasing an additional 26,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $10,350,000.

NYSEARCA SPGP opened at $91.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.86. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 12-month low of $67.59 and a 12-month high of $95.88.

