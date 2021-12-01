Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC Has $1.02 Million Stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC lifted its stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 15.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HRL. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 789.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 63.4% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $41.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.06. Hormel Foods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.48 and a fifty-two week high of $50.86. The company has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This is an increase from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.03%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HRL shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

