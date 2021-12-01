Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC Raises Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC increased its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Hershey accounts for about 0.9% of Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HSY. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Hershey by 4.3% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,012,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 104,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,258,000 after acquiring an additional 7,173 shares during the last quarter. 52.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Hershey from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Hershey in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $202.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.00.

Shares of HSY opened at $177.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $143.58 and a 1-year high of $183.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $177.32 and a 200 day moving average of $176.40.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. Hershey had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 62.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 52.33%.

In related news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total value of $1,983,459.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $51,586.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,971 shares of company stock worth $5,847,505 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

