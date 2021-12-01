WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Now Covered by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $92.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WEC. Bank of America upgraded WEC Energy Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Scotiabank upgraded WEC Energy Group from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded WEC Energy Group from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $86.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.21. WEC Energy Group has a 1-year low of $80.55 and a 1-year high of $99.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.33.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.6775 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 65.14%.

In related news, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total transaction of $752,445.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas K. Lane bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $89.47 per share, with a total value of $536,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 347.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1,612.9% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. 72.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

