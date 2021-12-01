Wedbush Initiates Coverage on Redbox (NASDAQ:RDBX)

Research analysts at Wedbush began coverage on shares of Redbox (NASDAQ:RDBX) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RDBX. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Redbox in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Redbox in a report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Redbox in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company.

Redbox stock opened at 11.88 on Monday. Redbox has a fifty-two week low of 9.12 and a fifty-two week high of 27.22.

