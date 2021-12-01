Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Ventyx Biosciences (VTYX)

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ: VTYX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 11/15/2021 – Ventyx Biosciences is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/15/2021 – Ventyx Biosciences had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Lifesci Capital.
- 11/15/2021 – Ventyx Biosciences is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/15/2021 – Ventyx Biosciences is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ VTYX traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.85. 2,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,811. Ventyx Biosciences Inc has a 1-year low of $16.32 and a 1-year high of $26.00.
In other Ventyx Biosciences news, major shareholder Global Strategic Fund I. Venbio purchased 312,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
