Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Ventyx Biosciences (VTYX)

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ: VTYX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/15/2021 – Ventyx Biosciences is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

11/15/2021 – Ventyx Biosciences had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Lifesci Capital.

11/15/2021 – Ventyx Biosciences is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

11/15/2021 – Ventyx Biosciences is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VTYX traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.85. 2,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,811. Ventyx Biosciences Inc has a 1-year low of $16.32 and a 1-year high of $26.00.

In other Ventyx Biosciences news, major shareholder Global Strategic Fund I. Venbio purchased 312,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ventyx Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on advancing new therapies for patients living with inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company’s clinical stage pipeline includes VTX958, VTX002 and VTX2735. Ventyx Biosciences Inc is headquartered in Encinitas, California.

