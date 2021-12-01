Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Mitie Group (MTO)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Mitie Group (LON: MTO) recently:

11/26/2021 – Mitie Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

11/25/2021 – Mitie Group had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 78 ($1.02) to GBX 79 ($1.03). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/18/2021 – Mitie Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. They now have a GBX 92 ($1.20) price target on the stock.

11/18/2021 – Mitie Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 92 ($1.20) price target on the stock.

11/18/2021 – Mitie Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 90 ($1.18) price target on the stock.

Shares of MTO opened at GBX 65.40 ($0.85) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 67.82 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 67.93. Mitie Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 38.05 ($0.50) and a 52 week high of GBX 79 ($1.03). The stock has a market cap of £933.89 million and a P/E ratio of 18.17.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a GBX 0.40 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%.

Mitie Group plc, through with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Interserve. The Business Services segment offers security services, such as manned guarding and technology-backed monitoring solutions, together with fire and security systems installations; cleaning focuses on general, specialist, and technical cleaning services that include clean rooms, high-security environments, and window cleaning; and office services comprises document management, vetting, and front of house.

