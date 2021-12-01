Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 1,211 Shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) by 0.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 199,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Brady were worth $11,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brady during the second quarter worth $28,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Brady during the second quarter worth $28,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Brady by 15.6% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brady during the second quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brady during the second quarter worth $207,000. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brady alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

BRC stock opened at $50.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Brady Co. has a 52-week low of $43.37 and a 52-week high of $61.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.83.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). Brady had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $321.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Brady Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.00%.

About Brady

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.