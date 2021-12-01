Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 194,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $10,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIP. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,391,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,390,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132,089 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,695,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,149,649,000 after purchasing an additional 684,954 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,490,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,708,000 after purchasing an additional 312,835 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 902,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,151,000 after purchasing an additional 280,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,658,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $419,083,000 after purchasing an additional 264,660 shares during the last quarter. 52.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BIP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.10.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock opened at $56.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 0.76. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $48.25 and a 52-week high of $61.70.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.58%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

