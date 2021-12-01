Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $10.48 Million Stake in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 362,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,315 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 7.55% of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF worth $10,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 91,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 164,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,747,000 after acquiring an additional 27,683 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 39,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 4,914 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 109,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 333,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,644,000 after buying an additional 26,820 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PTIN opened at $28.38 on Wednesday. Pacer Trendpilot International ETF has a twelve month low of $25.20 and a twelve month high of $30.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.28.

