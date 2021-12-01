Wells Fargo & Company MN Lowers Position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,229,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 59,421 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $10,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KYN. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the second quarter valued at $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 81.3% in the second quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 14,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the second quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 23.6% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $7.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.26. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.57 and a 52 week high of $9.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.01%.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc operates as a closed end management investment trust, which invests principally in equity securities of energy-related master limited partnerships. Its investment objective is to obtain high after-tax total returns for its shareholders. The company was founded on June 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

