Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 217,633 Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) by 95.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 446,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 217,633 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $11,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in CarGurus in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in CarGurus by 142.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc bought a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARG opened at $37.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.81. CarGurus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.63 and a twelve month high of $39.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.88 and a 200-day moving average of $30.42.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.19. CarGurus had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 24.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $876,584.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrea Lee Eldridge sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total transaction of $28,779.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 616,681 shares of company stock valued at $21,214,946 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

CARG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on CarGurus from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CarGurus from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on CarGurus from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. BTIG Research increased their price target on CarGurus from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.70.

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

