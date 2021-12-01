Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.039 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 6.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund alerts:

WIA stock opened at $14.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.99. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has a 12-month low of $12.64 and a 12-month high of $14.78.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 860,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,135 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund were worth $12,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Company Profile

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

Further Reading: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.