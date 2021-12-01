Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.039 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 6.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
WIA stock opened at $14.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.99. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has a 12-month low of $12.64 and a 12-month high of $14.78.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Company Profile
Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.
