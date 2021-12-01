Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the October 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
NYSE IGI traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $21.83. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,012. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.88. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a 12-month low of $20.50 and a 12-month high of $23.76.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.0665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%.
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Company Profile
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.
See Also: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.