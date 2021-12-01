Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $86.89

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $86.89 and traded as high as $91.83. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies shares last traded at $88.77, with a volume of 1,718,058 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WAB. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Get Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.00 and its 200-day moving average is $86.89. The stock has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.99, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

In other news, Director William E. Kassling sold 100,000 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total transaction of $9,450,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP David L. Deninno sold 5,000 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $477,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WAB. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 289.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 428 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,943,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the following segments: Freight and Transit. The Freight segment involves in the manufacture and offers services components for new and existing locomotives and freight cars; supplies rail control and infrastructure products such as electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; overhauls locomotives; and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

Further Reading: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.