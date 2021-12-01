Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK) Shares Sold by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK) by 25.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,722 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,958 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Westpac Banking were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Westpac Banking by 12.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,695,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,392,000 after buying an additional 413,995 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Westpac Banking by 6.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,674,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,640,000 after buying an additional 335,946 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Westpac Banking by 73.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 448,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,663,000 after buying an additional 190,385 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in Westpac Banking by 158.2% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 176,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 108,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its stake in Westpac Banking by 21.1% during the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 393,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,596,000 after buying an additional 68,511 shares during the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Westpac Banking alerts:

Shares of Westpac Banking stock opened at $14.36 on Wednesday. Westpac Banking Co. has a 52 week low of $14.09 and a 52 week high of $20.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.4509 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This is an increase from Westpac Banking’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45.

WBK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Westpac Banking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered Westpac Banking from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Westpac Banking from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

About Westpac Banking

Westpac Banking Corp. engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Bank, Business Bank, BT Financial Group (Australia), Westpac Institutional Bank, Westpac New Zealand and Group Businesses. The Consumer Bank segment covers consumer banking products and services under the Westpac, St.

Further Reading: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Westpac Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westpac Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.