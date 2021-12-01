Where Food Comes From (OTCMKTS:WFCF) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

Where Food Comes From (OTCMKTS:WFCF) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of Where Food Comes From stock opened at $15.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.91 million, a PE ratio of 34.16 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.01. Where Food Comes From has a 12 month low of $8.03 and a 12 month high of $16.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Where Food Comes From in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Where Food Comes From in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $378,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Where Food Comes From in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $384,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Where Food Comes From by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 35,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Where Food Comes From in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $656,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Where Food Comes From, Inc engages in the provision of food production audits. It uses rigorous verification processes to ensure that claims made by food producers and processors are accurate. It operates through the following segments: Verification and Certification, Software Sales and Related Consulting, and Other.

