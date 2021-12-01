Wilder World (WILD) Price Reaches $5.92 on Major Exchanges

Wilder World (CURRENCY:WILD) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. Wilder World has a total market capitalization of $436.35 million and approximately $28.96 million worth of Wilder World was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wilder World has traded 18.2% lower against the dollar. One Wilder World coin can now be bought for about $5.92 or 0.00010283 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001274 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003478 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00045264 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00008253 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.66 or 0.00240766 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.58 or 0.00087820 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Wilder World Profile

Wilder World is a coin. Wilder World’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 73,683,300 coins. Wilder World’s official Twitter account is @WildCrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Wild is a decentralized, anonymous and Global lotto and gaming platform. WILD is an Ethereum-based token that powers Crypto Wild's ecosystem allowing users to take part in a global lottery and lotto. The WILD tokens will be exchanged at a fixed rate of 100:1 (100 Wild token to 1 Ether). “

Buying and Selling Wilder World

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wilder World directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wilder World should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wilder World using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

