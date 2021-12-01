William Blair Initiates Coverage on Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD)

Investment analysts at William Blair started coverage on shares of Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Allbirds in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on Allbirds in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Allbirds in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on Allbirds in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Allbirds in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.91.

Shares of NASDAQ BIRD opened at $19.24 on Monday. Allbirds has a fifty-two week low of $18.33 and a fifty-two week high of $32.44.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $62.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.96 million.

In other Allbirds news, major shareholder Maveron Equity Partners V, L.P sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $30,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 23,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $452,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Allbirds Company Profile

Allbirds Inc is a lifestyle brand with naturally derived materials to make footwear and apparel products. Allbirds Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

