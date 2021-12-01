WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:HEDJ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:HEDJ) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 3,913 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 112,408 shares.The stock last traded at $77.76 and had previously closed at $76.43.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.56 and a 200 day moving average of $78.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Permanens Capital L.P. increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 805,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,447,000 after purchasing an additional 302,680 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $6,085,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 744,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,592,000 after purchasing an additional 67,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,354,000.

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund), formerly WisdomTree International Hedged Equity Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index. The WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index provides exposure to European equities while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations between the Euro and the United States dollar.

