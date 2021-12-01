Wise (LON:WISE) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Wise (LON:WISE) in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 895 ($11.69) price target on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Wise in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a neutral rating and a GBX 1,030 ($13.46) target price on the stock.

Shares of WISE stock opened at GBX 763.52 ($9.98) on Tuesday. Wise has a 1 year low of GBX 700 ($9.15) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,176.50 ($15.37). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 931.78. The company has a market capitalization of £7.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83.

In other news, insider Taavet Hinrikus sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 815 ($10.65), for a total value of £81,500,000 ($106,480,271.75). Also, insider Matthew Briers sold 180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,022 ($13.35), for a total transaction of £1,839,600 ($2,403,449.18). Insiders sold a total of 10,552,589 shares of company stock worth $8,635,324,882 in the last three months.

Wise plc provides cross-border money transfer services for personal and business customers in Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and internationally. Its payments infrastructure include various products, including Wise Transfer to send money abroad; Wise Account to meet multi-currency banking needs for people; Wise Business, an account that provides business customers with international banking features; and Wise Platform that allows banks, including credit unions and financial institutions, and enterprise partners to integrate its payments network into their own mobile applications or online banking.

