Wolfe Research Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by Wolfe Research in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $400.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $325.00. Wolfe Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.28% from the company’s current price.

ZS has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen raised their target price on Zscaler from $255.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Zscaler from $326.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Zscaler from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their target price on Zscaler from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.46.

ZS opened at $346.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.59 billion, a PE ratio of -179.78 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $310.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $258.77. Zscaler has a fifty-two week low of $143.40 and a fifty-two week high of $376.11.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $230.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.33 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 39.94% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. The company’s revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.67, for a total value of $529,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,953.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.31, for a total transaction of $1,829,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 374,329 shares of company stock worth $103,155,421 over the last three months. 21.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,436,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,409,000 after buying an additional 1,102,347 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,953,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,230,000 after buying an additional 37,199 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,626,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,753,000 after buying an additional 457,984 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,773,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,933,000 after buying an additional 300,446 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,689,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,973,000 after buying an additional 80,960 shares during the period. 42.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

