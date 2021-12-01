Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WTKWY shares. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. HSBC cut Wolters Kluwer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Wolters Kluwer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of Wolters Kluwer stock traded down $1.85 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.62. 16,374 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,866. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.66 and its 200 day moving average is $107.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Wolters Kluwer has a 12 month low of $77.49 and a 12 month high of $116.34.

Wolters Kluwer NV engages in the provision of information, software solutions, and services for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, finance, risk and compliance, and legal sectors. It operates through the following segments: Health; Tax and Accounting; Governance, Risk and Compliance; and Legal and Regulatory.

