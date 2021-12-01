Woodward Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:WWD)

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 6,552 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,183% compared to the average volume of 287 call options.

In related news, insider Terence J. Voskuil sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $46,284.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWD. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Woodward in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Woodward in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Woodward in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Woodward by 415.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Woodward by 120.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WWD shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Woodward from $151.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Woodward from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.71.

NASDAQ WWD opened at $105.80 on Wednesday. Woodward has a twelve month low of $103.02 and a twelve month high of $130.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 4.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.58.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.04). Woodward had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $570.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Woodward will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. This is a positive change from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Woodward’s payout ratio is currently 19.64%.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

