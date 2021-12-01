Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Short Interest Up 141.4% in November

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 141.4% from the October 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS WRDLY opened at $26.18 on Wednesday. Worldline has a 52 week low of $25.93 and a 52 week high of $50.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.82.

Get Worldline alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Worldline in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Worldline in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Worldline in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Worldline from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Worldline SA engages in the provision of payment and transactional services. The firm serves the retails and merchants, financial institutions, manufacturing, transport, and public sectors. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Financial Services, and Mobility and e-Transactional Services.

Featured Article: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Worldline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worldline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.