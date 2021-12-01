Wownero Trading 3.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (WOW)

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 1st. In the last week, Wownero has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar. One Wownero coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000377 BTC on popular exchanges. Wownero has a market capitalization of $11.21 million and $39,623.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wownero alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001719 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.53 or 0.00063943 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000306 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001246 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003818 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

About Wownero

Wownero (CRYPTO:WOW) is a coin. It launched on April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 52,049,447 coins. The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Wownero is wownero.org . Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Buying and Selling Wownero

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wownero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wownero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wownero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wownero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.