Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (NASDAQ:HX) Short Interest Update

Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (NASDAQ:HX) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 130,100 shares, a decline of 44.9% from the October 31st total of 236,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Xiaobai Maimai stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (NASDAQ:HX) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 350,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,014 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.15% of Xiaobai Maimai worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:HX traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.66. 4,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 950,019. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.29. Xiaobai Maimai has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $22.39.

Xiaobai Maimai, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of online marketplace connecting borrowers and investors. It focuses on facilitating medium-sized credit loans. The company was founded by Xiaobo An in March 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

