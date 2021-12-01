XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) PT Raised to $131.00

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $106.00 to $131.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 80.84% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $161.00 to $101.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist cut their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of XPO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.08.

XPO Logistics stock opened at $72.44 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. XPO Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $61.27 and a fifty-two week high of $90.78. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.11.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 26.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that XPO Logistics will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 217.8% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 321 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

