Yext (NYSE:YEXT) versus Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) Critical Analysis

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) and Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Yext has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mawson Infrastructure Group has a beta of 1.98, suggesting that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Yext and Mawson Infrastructure Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yext 1 1 2 0 2.25 Mawson Infrastructure Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Yext currently has a consensus target price of $15.88, indicating a potential upside of 64.34%. Mawson Infrastructure Group has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 70.00%. Given Mawson Infrastructure Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Mawson Infrastructure Group is more favorable than Yext.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Yext and Mawson Infrastructure Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yext $354.66 million 3.48 -$94.69 million ($0.69) -14.00 Mawson Infrastructure Group N/A N/A -$4.93 million $0.16 62.50

Mawson Infrastructure Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Yext. Yext is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mawson Infrastructure Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Yext and Mawson Infrastructure Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yext -23.04% -40.48% -15.02% Mawson Infrastructure Group N/A -108.20% -95.01%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.3% of Yext shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.1% of Mawson Infrastructure Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.4% of Yext shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.3% of Mawson Infrastructure Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Mawson Infrastructure Group beats Yext on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc. is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp. It offers the Yext Knowledge Engine package on subscription basis, which has an access to Listings, Pages, Reviews and other features. The Listing feature provides customers with control over their digital presence, including their location and other related attributes published on the used third-party applications. The Pages feature allows customers to establish landing pages on their own websites and to manage digital content on those sites, including calls to action. The Reviews presence enables customers to encourage and facilitate reviews from end consumers. The company was founded by Howard Lerman, Brent Metz, and Brian Distelburger in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Company Profile

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc. engages in the provision of digital asset infrastructure services. The company is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.

