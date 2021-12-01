Yield Guild Games Hits Market Cap of $593.59 Million (YGG)

Yield Guild Games (CURRENCY:YGG) traded up 16.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. One Yield Guild Games coin can now be purchased for $8.59 or 0.00015067 BTC on major exchanges. Yield Guild Games has a market capitalization of $593.59 million and $282.65 million worth of Yield Guild Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Yield Guild Games has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.01 or 0.00064895 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.11 or 0.00072082 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.50 or 0.00095566 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,557.48 or 0.07990973 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,935.66 or 0.99829669 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00021779 BTC.

Yield Guild Games Profile

Yield Guild Games' total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 69,075,036 coins.

Yield Guild Games Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Guild Games directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Yield Guild Games should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Yield Guild Games using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

