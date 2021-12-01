Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN) Short Interest Update

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 153,000 shares, a growth of 93.4% from the October 31st total of 79,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 155,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YTEN. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Yield10 Bioscience by 2,245,144.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,072 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after buying an additional 202,063 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yield10 Bioscience in the first quarter worth about $859,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Yield10 Bioscience by 48.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,427 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 37,871 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yield10 Bioscience in the first quarter worth about $384,000. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Yield10 Bioscience by 18.8% in the second quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 189,453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 30,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ YTEN opened at $4.95 on Wednesday. Yield10 Bioscience has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $23.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.86 and its 200 day moving average is $7.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.16.

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.16. Yield10 Bioscience had a negative net margin of 1,627.55% and a negative return on equity of 59.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.87) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Yield10 Bioscience will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yield10 Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Yield10 Bioscience Company Profile

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc operates as an agricultural bioscience company. It focuses on the development of technologies to produce step-change improvements in crop yield for food and feed crops to enhance global food security. The company was founded by Anthony J. Sinskey, Simon F. Williams and Oliver P.

