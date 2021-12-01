Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Will Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Brown & Brown’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.41. Brown & Brown reported earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brown & Brown will report full-year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.17. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Brown & Brown.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $770.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.36 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 15.19%. Brown & Brown’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BRO shares. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brown & Brown has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brown & Brown during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Centiva Capital LP increased its position in Brown & Brown by 18.4% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 5,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Brown & Brown during the third quarter worth about $340,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Brown & Brown during the third quarter worth about $760,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Brown & Brown by 9.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 65,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,656,000 after acquiring an additional 5,431 shares during the period. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BRO traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.27. The company had a trading volume of 33,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,680. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.20. Brown & Brown has a fifty-two week low of $42.72 and a fifty-two week high of $67.24. The stock has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 0.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were given a $0.1025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

