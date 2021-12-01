Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Will Announce Earnings of $1.78 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to report $1.78 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Dollar Tree’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.81 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.74. Dollar Tree posted earnings of $2.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Dollar Tree will report full year earnings of $5.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.54 to $5.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $8.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Dollar Tree.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Telsey Advisory Group raised Dollar Tree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $132.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.47.

In related news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total value of $2,040,857.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 70,436.1% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,868,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865,851 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 10,470.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,545,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,811 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the third quarter worth about $136,417,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 20.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,545,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 27,605.4% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 793,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,979,000 after acquiring an additional 790,896 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

DLTR traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.97. 108,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,859,266. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Dollar Tree has a 1-year low of $84.26 and a 1-year high of $149.37. The company has a market cap of $30.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.81.

Dollar Tree announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 29th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

Further Reading: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dollar Tree (DLTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.