Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $30.25 Million

Analysts expect that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) will report $30.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kura Sushi USA’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $31.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $29.40 million. Kura Sushi USA reported sales of $9.41 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 221.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Kura Sushi USA will report full-year sales of $135.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $134.30 million to $135.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $179.20 million, with estimates ranging from $176.50 million to $181.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kura Sushi USA.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.16. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 35.93% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on KRUS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kura Sushi USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $46.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Stephens increased their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kura Sushi USA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 806,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,219,000 after purchasing an additional 164,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,741,000 after purchasing an additional 10,190 shares during the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,642,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,958,000 after acquiring an additional 7,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 117,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,112,000 after acquiring an additional 18,733 shares during the last quarter. 24.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRUS traded down $5.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.43. The company had a trading volume of 59,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,106. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The company has a market cap of $566.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.89 and a beta of 2.12. Kura Sushi USA has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $81.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.50.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of Japanese restaurant concept. It provides authentic Japanese cuisine and sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

