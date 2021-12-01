Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $33.52 Million

Brokerages expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) will report $33.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $35.39 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $31.64 million. Paratek Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $16.02 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 109.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $131.89 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $130.01 million to $133.76 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $196.92 million, with estimates ranging from $188.81 million to $205.02 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Paratek Pharmaceuticals.

Get Paratek Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $24.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paratek Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.60.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 140,159 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 12,712 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 378.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,967 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 6,302 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 42.3% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 44.8% in the third quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 242,514 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 75,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 103,480 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 10,771 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

PRTK stock opened at $4.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $205.91 million, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.93 and a 200-day moving average of $6.04. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $11.23.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies based upon tetracycline chemistry. Its products include omadacycline and sarecycline, which are used for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial infections, including community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections and urinary tract infections.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paratek Pharmaceuticals (PRTK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.