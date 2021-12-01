Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Will Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) will report $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for PotlatchDeltic’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.66. PotlatchDeltic posted earnings of $1.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 67.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic will report full-year earnings of $6.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $3.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PotlatchDeltic.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 31.81%. The firm had revenue of $287.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PCH. DA Davidson upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 458.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 27,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 22,162 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PCH opened at $54.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.85. PotlatchDeltic has a 52 week low of $44.79 and a 52 week high of $65.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

