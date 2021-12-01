Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) to Announce -$1.98 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.98) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for PTC Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.65) and the highest is ($1.38). PTC Therapeutics reported earnings of ($1.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 83.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($7.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.01) to ($6.79). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($4.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.07) to ($3.12). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover PTC Therapeutics.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $139.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.87 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 169.13% and a negative net margin of 92.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.03) EPS.

PTCT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America lowered PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised PTC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PTC Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

PTCT stock traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.22. 20,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,231. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.32. PTC Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $34.85 and a 12 month high of $70.82.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 5.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 4.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 66.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 18.3% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 8.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

